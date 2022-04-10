Left Menu

Former chairperson of Kerala Women's Commission M C Josephine dies

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-04-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 17:36 IST
CPI(M) leader and former chairperson of the Kerala Women's Commission M C Josephine died on Sunday, a day after she was admitted to AKG Hospital here following a heart attack during the ongoing party congress there.

She was 74.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death.

Vijayan, in a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), said Josephine worked for the welfare of labourers, women and the public; and was involved in student, youth and women movements for over half-a-century.

Her death is a great loss to the women's movement in Kerala, he added.

Party leader and present Kerala Women's Commission chairperson P Sathidevi, speaking to reporters here, said it was shocking news.

She said that no one was aware of Josephine suffering from any serious illness and it was distressing to hear about her death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

