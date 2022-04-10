Left Menu

MP: Congress organises 'Ram Katha' in Bhopal temple

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-04-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 20:12 IST
MP: Congress organises 'Ram Katha' in Bhopal temple
The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Sunday organised 'Ram Katha' on the occasion of Ram Navami in state capital Bhopal.

The event was held in a Hanuman temple in Shivaji Nagar here between 2pm and 6pm, party spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta told PTI.

Among those who took part were former state minister and senior leader PC Sharma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

