DMK chief greets Yechury on his re-election

Greet the newly elected Central Committee and Polit Bureau. I hope Kannur Conference will invigorate CPIM bring a collective front against fundamentalist forces to save the democracy. Yechury was elected for the third consecutive term to the top post at the CPIMs 23rd Party Congress held at Kannur in Kerala.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-04-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 20:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday greeted senior CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury on his re-election as the general secretary of the party.

Stalin on his twitter handle said, ''Hearty wishes to Com. Sitaram Yechury on his re-election as the Gen Secy of Communist Party of India (Marxist). Greet the newly elected Central Committee and Polit Bureau.'' ''I hope Kannur Conference will invigorate CPI(M) & bring a collective front against fundamentalist forces to save the democracy.'' Yechury was elected for the third consecutive term to the top post at the CPI(M)'s 23rd Party Congress held at Kannur in Kerala. The five-day national conference of the Left party ended on Sunday.

