Former MLA Surjit Singh Dhiman expelled from Congress for 'anti-party' activities

Former Congress MLA Surjit Singh Dhiman was on Sunday expelled from the primary membership of the party for alleged anti-party activities in Punjab.

The action against Dhiman came hours after he reportedly questioned the appointment of Amrinder Singh Brar alias Raja Warring as the new chief of the Punjab Congress.

''Surjit Singh Dhiman, ex-MLA, is hereby expelled from the primary membership of the party for anti-party activities,'' said an order issued by senior Congress leader Harish Chaudhary, who is AICC in-charge of Punjab affairs.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi Saturday appointed Warring as the party's new Punjab chief in place of Navjot Singh Sidhu, and former Rajya Sabha member Pratap Singh Bajwa as the Congress Legislature Party leader.

Sidhu was asked to tender his resignation after the party's debacle in the recent Assembly elections in Punjab.

Sonia Gandhi had also appointed former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu as the Working President of Punjab Congress and SC leader Raj Kumar Chabbewal as deputy CLP leader in the state assembly.

The Congress received a drubbing in the Punjab assembly polls, winning only 18 seats, as the Aam Aadmi Party stormed to power bagging 92 of the 117 Assembly segments.

