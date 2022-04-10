Haryana CM slams Opp for 'sit down policy', says 'BJP against freebies'

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday, in a veiled attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and other opposition parties for giving out freebies to people, said that some politicians have given a 'sit down policy' adding that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is against it. The Chief Minister, while addressing a gathering after inaugurating new projects in Panchkula, said that such a policy would make people lazy.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', Khattar said that he has made a 'Standup Policy' to make a person self-reliant. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a 'Standup Policy' to make a person self-reliant but unfortunately, some politicians have given a 'Sit Down Policy' in which things are given for free. It's not right as it'll make people lazy. BJP is against this policy of freebies," Khattar said.

Lauding the efforts of the BJP government and its policies, Khattar said that they are working to take the country in the right direction. Listing out some government schemes, the Chief Minister said that they have worked in every field - providing social security to the poor, welfare to farmers, labourers among others and also for the education of children. (ANI)

