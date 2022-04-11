Left Menu

French Green candidate endorses Macron for presidential runoff

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-04-2022 00:15 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 00:15 IST
The Green's candidate in France's presidential election, Yannick Jadot, on Sunday endorsed Emmanuel Macron for the runoff round of voting between the incumbent leader and far-right challenger Marine Le Pen on April 24.

"I call on Green voters to block the far right by giving their vote to Emmanuel Macron," Jadot told supporters.

