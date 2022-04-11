French Green candidate endorses Macron for presidential runoff
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-04-2022 00:15 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 00:15 IST
- Country:
- France
The Green's candidate in France's presidential election, Yannick Jadot, on Sunday endorsed Emmanuel Macron for the runoff round of voting between the incumbent leader and far-right challenger Marine Le Pen on April 24.
"I call on Green voters to block the far right by giving their vote to Emmanuel Macron," Jadot told supporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Yannick Jadot
- Marine Le Pen
- Emmanuel Macron
- Green
- Jadot
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: France's COVID-19 hospitalizations up week-on-week for the second day; China reports 1,254 new COVID cases on March 26 vs 1,335 days earlier and more
Some 30,000 Ukrainian refugees reach France
France's Macron calls for restraint in words and actions regarding Ukraine conflict
French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen heckled by protesters in Guadeloupe
French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen heckled by protesters in Guadeloupe