French Green candidate endorses Macron for presidential runoff

The Green's candidate in France's presidential election, Yannick Jadot, on Sunday endorsed Emmanuel Macron for the runoff round of voting between the incumbent leader and far-right challenger Marine Le Pen on April 24.

"I call on Green voters to block the far right by giving their vote to Emmanuel Macron," Jadot told supporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)