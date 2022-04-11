'Shiv Sena playing politics in name of Ram, not BJP', Union Minister slams CM Thackeray over 'Hindutva patent' remark

Union Minister Raosaheb Patil Danve on Monday hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and said that Shiv Sena is playing politics in the name of Lord Ram, not the BJP. The Minister also said that BJP's former ally has "sold the patent of Hindutva" to Congress and NCP for power.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Danve said, "Shiv Sena is playing politics in the name of Ram, not the BJP. Our role has always been to fight for Hindutva. Shiv Sena has sold its patent, not us. Shiv Sena has changed its colours from time to time. When there was an emergency in the country, they extended support to us. When Pranab Mukherjee was nominated for the presidential election, they had supported the Congress party." Danve added that the BJP has only changed their logo due to the passage of time and not their stance on Hindutva.

"We have only changed the election logo, they have changed their stance. We never abandoned Hindutva. Neither when there was Jan Sangh, nor now when there is BJP. Yes, we have only changed the logo with the passage of time," he said. Earlier on Sunday, Thackeray slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party saying that if Lord Rama would not have born what issue the BJP would have raised.

"Today is Ram Navami. I wonder if Lord Ram would not have been born then, what issue the BJP would have raised in politics as they have no issue left. So, they keep communal issues at the forefront in politics," the chief minister said. Responding to Thackeray's remarks, the Union Minister said that this question arises for not only the BJP, but for everyone.

"Uddhav says that if Ram was not born, what issue would the BJP rake up. This question arises for not only us (BJP) but for all. He has abandoned Hindutva, they do not have any claim on it now," he said. (ANI)

