Cong alleges scam, demands minister's resignation

The Uttarakhand Congress staged a dharna outside the secretariat here on Monday alleging a scam in the recruitment of peons in cooperative banks and demanding the resignation of state cooperative minister Dhan Singh Rawat.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 11-04-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 14:27 IST
The Uttarakhand Congress staged a dharna outside the secretariat here on Monday alleging a scam in the recruitment of peons in cooperative banks and demanding the resignation of state cooperative minister Dhan Singh Rawat. The dharna was staged by former PCC president Ganesh Godiyal outside the secretariat gate in which newly appointed PCC president Karan Mahra and former chief minister Harish Rawat also participated. ''Deserving candidates were rejected and the kin of ministers and their favourites were given jobs in cooperative banks as part of the scam,'' Godiyal charged. ''Our agitation over the issue will continue.We will stage another dharna in support of our demand at the state assembly when the speaker, who happens to be away at present, returns,'' he said.

Party leaders sitting on the dharna also demanded state cooperative minister's resignation. Dhan Singh Rawat defeated Godiyal in Srinagar Garhwal in the state assembly polls held in February.

A member of Pushkar Singh Dhami's Cabinet, Rawat who had been cooperative minister in his last tenure was given charge of the department once again.

