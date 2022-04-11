False declaration in bank poll case: Darekar appears before cops to record statement

Maharashtra BJP leader Pravin Darekar appeared before Mumbai police on Monday to record his statement for the second time in a case of alleged false declaration in connection with a bank poll.

A case was filed against Darekar after AAP leader Dhananjay Shinde alleged that the former had shown himself as a labourer to fight the directorship polls of a Mumbai-based cooperative bank.

An MRA Marg police station official said Darekar appeared before police on Monday for the second time to record his statement. He had earlier appeared on April 4, the official added.

Darekar has been booked under IPC sections 199 (false statement made in declaration which is by law receivable as evidence), 200 (using as true such declaration knowing it to be false), 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 120b (criminal conspiracy), and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

