Left Menu

False declaration in bank poll case: Darekar appears before cops to record statement

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 15:04 IST
False declaration in bank poll case: Darekar appears before cops to record statement
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra BJP leader Pravin Darekar appeared before Mumbai police on Monday to record his statement for the second time in a case of alleged false declaration in connection with a bank poll.

A case was filed against Darekar after AAP leader Dhananjay Shinde alleged that the former had shown himself as a labourer to fight the directorship polls of a Mumbai-based cooperative bank.

An MRA Marg police station official said Darekar appeared before police on Monday for the second time to record his statement. He had earlier appeared on April 4, the official added.

Darekar has been booked under IPC sections 199 (false statement made in declaration which is by law receivable as evidence), 200 (using as true such declaration knowing it to be false), 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 120b (criminal conspiracy), and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
3
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
4
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022