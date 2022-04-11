Probe intelligence failure and other aspects of Khargone violence: Digvijaya to MP govt, blames police and administration

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday blamed the police and the local administration for the violence in Khargone city during Ram Navami a day earlier even as the state Congress announced the setting up of a ''fact-finding'' panel.

Curfew was clamped in the entire Khargone city on Sunday after stone-pelting during a Ram Navami procession triggered arson and torching of vehicles. 84 people have been arrested so far, officials said on Monday.

“The incident in Khargone is unfortunate but the police were not prepared. The administration also paid no attention. The police and administration are responsible for this incident. A thorough investigation should be done,” Singh told reporters in Gwalior. He urged people to maintain peace. Singh reached Gwalior on Monday to participate in a protest organised by the NSUI, the student wing of Congress.

Speaking about the violence earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had said that houses from where stones were hurled will be turned into rubble. Following this, the district administration has started demolishing the houses belonging to the accused persons. Singh said that Mishra should investigate the Sunday violence for intelligence failure and inadequate police deployment. ''Why arrangements of police were not made when people were participating in the (Ram Navami procession) on Sunday and why the state intelligence failed...this should be investigated,'' the Congress MP asked. The Madhya Pradesh Congress has said that the five-member fact-finding panel will submit its report to MP Congress chief Kamal Nath, a party leader said. The panel comprises former minister and MLA Sajjan Singh Verma as chairperson, and former ministers Mukesh Nayak and Bala Bachchan, ex-MP Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi and the party's minority cell chief Sheikh Aleem as members. PTI COR ADU MAS BNM NSK NSK

