Hunting for votes, Macron challenges Le Pen manifesto in far-right bastion

Centrist President Emmanuel Macron said economic promises made by far-right leader Marine Le Pen were a fantasy as he took his re-election bid to a northern blue-collar stronghold of his rival, who he will face in an April 24 runoff vote.

On a walkabout in Denain, one of the country's poorest towns in its former industrial heartland, Macron said France's pension budget was unsustainable and that his challenger's promise to lower the retirement age was unsustainable. Macron, 44, is vying to become the first president in two decades to win a second term, but faces a tough challenge from Le Pen, who has tapped into anger over the cost of living and a perception that Macron is disconnected from everyday hardships.

He said the only solution to France's ballooning pension deficit was to make people work longer. "I'm trying to make clear my programme is fair and socially-minded," Macron told locals, "I see that the country is divided."

Macron and Le Pen came out on top in Sunday's first-round vote, setting up a repeat of the 2017 runoff between the pro-European economic liberal and the euro-sceptic nationalist. Macron won comfortably five years ago. But Ifop pollsters predicted a tight runoff on April 24, with 51% for Macron and 49% for Le Pen, putting a victory for either side within the margin of error. A Le Pen win would send shockwaves across Europe and beyond, and deliver a similar jolt to the establishment as Britain's Brexit vote to leave the European Union (EU) or Donald Trump's 2017 entry into the White House.

Interior ministry results showed that Macron won 27.84% of votes, while Le Pen secured 23.15% and hard-left veteran Jean-Luc Melenchon 21.95%. Investors appeared somewhat relieved. France's CAC 40 outperformed other European peers, rising 0.6% versus a decline of 0.5% for the pan-European STOXX 600, while the euro held below a high of $1.0955 hit in early Asian trading .

Melenchon urged his supporters not to give Le Pen a single vote but did not endorse Macron. How left-wing voters cast their ballots in the runoff will be crucial to determining the winner. Macron struck a cautious tone.

"Let's make no mistake, nothing has been decided yet," Macron told his cheering supporters late on Sunday. ANXIOUS NEIGHBOURS

European neighbours are closely watching events in France, which together with Germany has driven Europe's post-war integration. The possibility of a Le Pen win was a worrying prospect for the EU and needed to be prevented by the French people, Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said.

"It would not only be a break away from the core values of the EU, it would totally change its course," Asselborn said before a meeting with fellow European ministers in Luxembourg. Denain, which once prided itself as the mining and steel capital of France, is typical of de-industrialised provincial towns where poverty and unemployment make many people feel abandoned by the political elite and drawn to the fringes.

Le Pen on Sunday won 42% of votes in the town and Melenchon came second. Accused by the Left during his first term of being a "president of the rich", Macron, a former investment banker, said he wanted to create wealth so more could be redistributed. He said Le Pen, who has focused her campaign on the cost-of-living issues troubling millions, would not be able to finance her populist economic agenda.

Le Pen wants to cut the retirement age cut to 60 for those who start work before 20, scrap income tax for the under-30s and reduce VAT on energy to 5.5% from 20%. She says her numbers add up. FRACTURED FRANCE

Making her third run for president, Le Pen on Sunday said voters faced a choice between two opposite visions of France: "one of division, injustice and disorder imposed by Emmanuel Macron for the benefit of a few, the other a rallying together of French people around social justice and protection." Macron supporters and some of his campaign insiders have said he must do more to win over the left.

Sunday's first round dealt yet another hammer blow to the traditional parties of the centre-left and centre-right. Anne Hidalgo, candidate for the centre-left Parti Socialiste picked up just 1.8% of votes. The bigger shock, however was the poor showing by conservative challenger Valerie Pecresse, seen earlier in the campaign as a serious threat to Macron.

She won just 4.8% of the vote, her centre-right political family's lowest score in post-war times and below the threshold needed to be reimbursed her campaign costs by the state. Pecresse appealed at an emergency meeting for urgent donations to save her Les Republicains party.

"What is at the stake is the very survival of Les Republicains and beyond, the very survival of the Right," she said.

