France's Macron says will travel to Ukraine only if trip is "useful"
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-04-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 23:20 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he was prepared to travel to Kyiv or any other city in Ukraine only if he felt his visit would help in the current crisis.
"I am ready to go anywhere and even to Kyiv if it could be useful, if it would help start a dialogue," Macron told BFM television.
