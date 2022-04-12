Left Menu

Bochaha by-poll: Voting underway amid tight security, 13 candidates in fray

Voting is underway for the Bochaha Assembly constituency by-poll in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Tuesday amid tight security arrangements.

ANI | Muzaffarpur (Bihar) | Updated: 12-04-2022 12:02 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 12:02 IST
Bochaha by-poll: Voting underway amid tight security, 13 candidates in fray
A visual from a polling station during voting for Bochaha by-poll on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Voting is underway for the Bochaha Assembly constituency by-poll in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Tuesday amid tight security arrangements. Over 2.9 lakh voters will decide the fate of 13 candidates by exercising their franchise across 350 polling booths.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had announced it will contest the by-election from the Bochaha Assembly constituency which was earlier held by its ally Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) led by Mukesh Sahani, and announced former MLA Baby Kumari's name as its official candidate. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has given the ticket to Amar Paswan, who is the son of Musafir Paswan, VIP has fielded Geeta Devi, daughter of former minister Ramai Ram. Congress and four independent candidates are also in the fray among others.

In 2020, the seat went to VIP under the seat-sharing agreement among the four constituents of the NDA. Musafir Paswan had emerged the winner and the seat fell vacant after his death in last November. The counting of votes will take place on April 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022