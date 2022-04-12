Left Menu

French far-right candidate Le Pen says she has no "secret agenda" to exit EU

French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen on Tuesday said she had no "secret agenda" for France to leave the European Union, even if her attempts to reform the bloc fail.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-04-2022 12:23 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 12:19 IST
Marine Le Pen Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • France

French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen on Tuesday said she had no "secret agenda" for France to leave the European Union, even if her attempts to reform the bloc fail.

"There is no secret agenda," Le Pen told radio France Inter. Asked if she would leave the EU if all her attempts to reform the bloc fail, Le Pen replied: "Not at all."

Unlike during her presidential bid in 2017, Le Pen in this year's campaign has not expressed a will to leave the EU or the eurozone. But her political opponents said that her party's euro-skeptic core has not changed.

