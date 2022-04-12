Left Menu

Punjab CM calls on President Kovind, Vice President Naidu

This was his first meeting with the president and the vice president as well since he became the chief minister of Punjab.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 13:19 IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called on President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in separate meetings here on Tuesday. This was his first meeting with the president and the vice president as well since he became the chief minister of Punjab.

''Called on Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today,'' Mann tweeted and shared a picture of his meeting.

The Vice President's Office tweeted, ''Shri Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister of Punjab, called on the Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

