Punjab CM calls on President Kovind, Vice President Naidu
This was his first meeting with the president and the vice president as well since he became the chief minister of Punjab.Called on Honble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today, Mann tweeted and shared a picture of his meeting.The Vice Presidents Office tweeted, Shri Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister of Punjab, called on the Vice President, Shri M.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called on President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in separate meetings here on Tuesday. This was his first meeting with the president and the vice president as well since he became the chief minister of Punjab.
''Called on Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today,'' Mann tweeted and shared a picture of his meeting.
The Vice President's Office tweeted, ''Shri Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister of Punjab, called on the Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
IPL 2022: Bodycare Creations to Be Official Sponsor of Punjab Kings for the 2022 Edition of Indian Premier League
If ration doorstep delivery can't be done in Delhi, it will be done in Punjab. People will then demand it across India: Kejriwal.
Punjab CM has announced doorstep delivery of ration. We have been trying to implement it in Delhi, but Centre impedes it: Kejriwal.
After Imran Khan, Pak Opposition submits no-trust motion against Punjab CM Usman Buzdar
Punjab CM announces doorstep ration delivery scheme