Indore admin expects 2 lakh footfall at Mhow to mark B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary

Indore district administration is expecting a turnout of over two lakh people at B R Ambedkar's birthplace at Mhow on his birth anniversary on April 14 in view of the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and granting of permission to organise events after two years.

“We are expecting a turnout of about two lakh persons on the occasion of Ambedkar's Jayanti and accordingly we have made arrangements for their stay and food,” sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Akshat Jain told PTI on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is also likely to attend a public function in Mhow on April 14.

Former MP chief minister Kamal Nath, Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh and other senior leaders of Congress will also visit Mhow to mark the occasion, a party leader said.

Ambedkar was born to British-era military officer Ramji Maloji Sakpal and his wife Bhimabai on April 14, 1891, at Kali Paltan in Mhow town.

A memorial built by the state government in the Dalit leader's memory at his birthplace was dedicated to the nation on the occasion of his 117th birth anniversary in 2008.

Lakhs of followers of Ambedkar revere him for his work for the downtrodden sections of society and for liberating them from the caste system.

