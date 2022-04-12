1st Inter-Ministerial Coordination Group meet held with aim to promote India's ties with neighbours

The Inter-Ministerial Coordination Group (IMCG) for a comprehensive management of India's relations with its neighbouring countries met on Tuesday and discussed ways to promote better connectivity, stronger interlinkages and greater people-to-people connect with the neighbours.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the first meeting of the IMCG was convened by Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

The IMCG provided a comprehensive direction with the whole-of-government approach to promote better connectivity, stronger interlinkages and greater people-to-people connect with India's neighbours, Bagchi said on Twitter.

In an address last month, Shringla had said the countries in its neighbourhood are of special significance to India and its ties with these countries are underpinned by a shared history and culture.

Mechanisms have been created to enable greater inter-ministerial coordination and enhanced focus on India's ''Neighbourhood First'' policy, he had said.

