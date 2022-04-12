Probe gets compromised if people in authority are judgmental: Bengal guv on Hanskhali rape case

In an apparent dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her remarks on a minor girl's alleged rape and subsequent death in Nadia district's Hanskhali area, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said that the investigation could get compromised if people in authority ''indicate judgmental stance''.

He said that such approaches could ''scuttle fair probe''.

Dhankhar also called upon the state chief secretary and the DGP to brief him on the incident by 4 pm on Wednesday. ''Criminal Investigation in shameful rape #Hanskhali leading to victim death is tainted & compromised when people in authority & constitutional position indicate judgmental stance,'' the governor tweeted, without naming anyone.

Dhankhar, who has had several run-ins with the TMC government in the state over multiple issues, also said, ''This against the law approach scuttles fair & independent probe as police is forced to toe such line (sic).'' Banerjee had on Monday expressed doubt over the cause of the girl's death, although her family attributed it to gang rape, and wondered if the demise of the Class 9 student could have been caused after being slapped by someone.

Maintaining that the victim had an affair with the accused, the son of a TMC leader, Banerjee also wondered if she was pregnant.

Two persons, including the TMC leader's son, have been arrested in the case thus far.

The governor also called upon the chief secretary and the director general of police (DGP) to brief him, by Wednesday evening, on the alleged incidents of attacks on Ram Navami processions in Howrah on Sunday. PTI AMR RMS MM MM

