Maha: 60 pc voting recorded in Kolhapur North assembly bypoll

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil claimed in Kolhapur that his party will win with a high margin. When voter turnout increases, the BJP benefits.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 12-04-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 21:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Over 60 per cent voter turnout was recorded in a byelection to the Kolhapur North assembly constituency in western Maharashtra on Tuesday, officials said.

The election became necessary after incumbent Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav died due to COVID-19 in December 2021.

As much as 60.09 per cent of voters exercised their franchise as per tentative data, said a poll official.

There were 15 candidates in the fray, though the main fight was expected to be between Congress, one of the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state, and opposition BJP.

Congress fielded Jayashree Jadhav, the wife of the late MLA, while the BJP fielded Satyajit Kadam.

Over 2.90 lakh voters were eligible to exercise franchise. State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil claimed in Kolhapur that his party will win with ''a high margin.'' ''When voter turnout increases, the BJP benefits. As the voter turnout will be between 60 and 65 per cent, we will win the election,'' Patil said, while denying allegations about alleged cash distribution by BJP workers.

