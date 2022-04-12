Telangana BJP MLA booked for 'provocative' speech, songs

A case has been registered against BJP leader and party MLA in Telangana T Raja Singh on Tuesday for allegedly making a provocative speech and singing songs during Ram Navami procession in the city, police said.

Raja Singh was accused of giving a speech and singing songs which are provocative in nature, and to create hatred and enmity between different religious communities, a senior police official said adding that the police on its own took note of the matter and registered the case.

The BJP leader was booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity among people on grounds of religion), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), and other sections of the Indian Penal Code at Shahinayathgunj police station, the official said.

Meanwhile, another case was registered against Raja Singh and some organisers of the procession for allegedly violating the conditions of the police permission given for the rally on Sunday, police said.

Raja Singh, the MLA from Goshamahal in the city, is known for his strong views in support of Hindutva.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)