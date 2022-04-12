Left Menu

Maha women's commission to ask police to take action on complaint against BJP leader Naik

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 22:51 IST
Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women Rupali Chakankar on Tuesday said she will ask police to look into a complaint filed by a woman levelling allegations against BJP leader Ganesh Naik.

Speaking to reporters in Alibaug, Chakankar said the woman claimed in her complaint to the commission that she was in a live-in relationship with Naik, a former state minister, for 27 years, and even has a son from him.

The complainant demanded that she get marital rights and her son get Naik's name, Chakankar said.

“The complainant alleged that when she made these demands, Ganesh Naik threatened to kill her....the commission will ask police to take necessary action and submit a report,'' Chakankar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

