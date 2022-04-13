UK Finance Minister Sunak has paid COVID-breach fine -Sky News

Britain's Finance Minister Rishi Sunak has paid a fine for a breach of COVID-19 lockdown laws, Sky News's political editor said on Tuesday, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier said he had done the same.

Johnson apologised but defied calls to resign on Tuesday after being fined for breaking the rules by attending a gathering in his office to celebrate his birthday in 2020.

