Left Menu

UK Finance Minister Sunak has paid COVID-breach fine -Sky News

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-04-2022 00:14 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 00:14 IST
UK Finance Minister Sunak has paid COVID-breach fine -Sky News
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Finance Minister Rishi Sunak has paid a fine for a breach of COVID-19 lockdown laws, Sky News's political editor said on Tuesday, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier said he had done the same.

Johnson apologised but defied calls to resign on Tuesday after being fined for breaking the rules by attending a gathering in his office to celebrate his birthday in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
Arjuna Ranatunga urges SL players to leave IPL and stand in support of their country

Arjuna Ranatunga urges SL players to leave IPL and stand in support of their...

 Sri Lanka

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022