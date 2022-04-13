Left Menu

Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde suffers stroke, hospitalised

He suffered a stroke and was admitted to a hospital, they said.The sources said Mundes test reports so far have been normal.Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope met Munde at the hospital. He said the social justice ministers vital parameters were normal and he was stable.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2022 00:58 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 00:58 IST
Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde suffers stroke, hospitalised
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde was admitted to a hospital in the city after he suffered a ''stroke'' on Tuesday, sources close to the NCP leader said.

''He did his work as per routine during the day. In the evening, when he was at his personal residence here, he felt uneasy. He suffered a stroke and was admitted to a hospital,'' they said.

The sources said Munde's test reports so far have been normal.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope met Munde at the hospital. He said the social justice minister's vital parameters were normal and he was stable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
3
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India
4
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022