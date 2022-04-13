Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy can't say for sure if Russia used chemical weapons

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 13-04-2022 03:49 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 03:49 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday said it was not possible to draw 100% firm conclusions about whether Russian forces had used chemical weapons in Mariupol, noting it was not possible to conduct a proper probe in the besieged city.

In an early morning address, Zelenskiy said what he called repeated threats by some in Russia to use chemical weapons meant that the West needed to act now to prevent such weapons from being deployed. He did not give details.

