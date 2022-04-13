Owaisi accuses Shivraj Singh Chouhan of bias against minority community

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday slammed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for demolishing the houses of the accused involved in the violence during Ram Navami procession in Khargone, and said that it shows the "biased attitude" of the Chief Minister "towards the Muslim minority". Addressing a press conference here, Owaisi said, "It is clearly state-complicit violence and a grave violation of the Geneva Convention. The government gives permission for the procession. How does the government let violence erupt in the procession? Houses and shops are set to fire in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Under what law the government of Madhya Pradesh has demolished the houses of the Muslim community? It clearly shows CM's biased attitude towards the Muslim minority."

Notably, on the instructions of the Chief Minister, the district administration of Khargone and police demolished illegal buildings of miscreants involved in the attack on a Ram Navami procession. The authorities ran the bulldozer over about 45 houses and shops. Around 16 houses and 29 shops were demolished on Monday. Owaisi, when asked about the scuffle that erupted on the occasion of Ram Navami in the JNU campus in Delhi over the alleged non-veg food issue, the AIMIM chief alleged that the BJP and RSS are taking the country on the way where the "nation is becoming weak".

"Why don't you ban the export of meat? You don't ban it because you get the dollar. Will the country run on the basis of faith or the Constitution? We are telling the BJP and RSS that the way that you are taking the country, the nation is becoming weak," he said. Delhi Police on Monday registered an FIR against unidentified people in a case of violence inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus that resulted in the injuries of six students.

While the JNU administration said that no violence will be tolerated on campus and warned the students from getting involved in any incident which disturbs peace and harmony on campus. (ANI)

