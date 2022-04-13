Left Menu

BJP 'fact-finding' team to visit Bengal to look into Hanskhali rape case

BJP president J P Nadda has formed a five-member committee of the partys women members to visit the site of alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Nadia in West Bengal to enquire into the incident.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2022 11:21 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 11:21 IST
BJP president J P Nadda has formed a five-member committee of the party's women members to visit the site of alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Nadia in West Bengal to enquire into the incident. The party said the members of the fact-finding committee are party's vice president and MP Rekha Verma, Uttar Pradesh government minister Baby Rani Maurya, Tamil Nadu MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, who is also BJP women wing head, Kushbu Sunder and West Bengal MLA Sreerupa Mitra Choudhury. The girl, a class 9 student, died after she was allegedly gang-raped at a birthday party at the house of the accused on April 5. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently triggered a row after expressing doubt about the cause of the girl's death, attributed to gang-rape by her family.

She said the minor and one of the arrested accused, the son of a local Trinamool Congress leader, were in a relationship and wondered whether she was pregnant.

