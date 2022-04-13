Left Menu

PM Modi pays tributes to former Tanzanian president Julius Nyerere on his 100th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to former Tanzanian president Julius Nyerere on his 100th birth anniversary and said the principles of unity and equality that he advocated are as relevant today as ever.Mwalimu Nyereres life and his work remain a constant inspiration for all of us, Modi tweeted.The principles of unity and equality that he advocated are as relevant today as ever.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 13:27 IST
PM Modi pays tributes to former Tanzanian president Julius Nyerere on his 100th birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to former Tanzanian president Julius Nyerere on his 100th birth anniversary and said the principles of unity and equality that he advocated are as relevant today as ever.

''Mwalimu Nyerere's life and his work remain a constant inspiration for all of us,'' Modi tweeted.

''The principles of unity and equality that he advocated are as relevant today as ever. My tributes to the great leader and friend of India on his 100th birth anniversary,'' he said.

Nyerere, who was born on April 13, 1922 and passed away on October 14, 1999, was a Tanzanian anti-colonial activist. He served as the president of Tanzania from 1964 to 1985.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022