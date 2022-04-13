Left Menu

BJP should change its name to 'Modi-Shah party': Himachal Cong chief over Nadda's "Congress neither Indian nor national" remark

Reacting to BJP chief JP Nadda's "Congress neither Indian nor national" remark, Himachal Pradesh Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore termed the BJP as 'Modi-Shah party' and said that while the grand old party has contributed a lot to the country's independence, the saffron party 'had no contribution'.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 13-04-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 13:57 IST
Himachal Pradesh Congress President Kuldeep SIngh Rathore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Reacting to BJP chief JP Nadda's "Congress neither Indian nor national" remark, Himachal Pradesh Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore termed the BJP as 'Modi-Shah party' and said that while the grand old party has contributed a lot to the country's independence, the saffron party 'had no contribution'. Addressing reporters here on Tuesday, Rathore said, "He should know the history of Congress before making such a remark. Congress has contributed a lot to the country's independence whereas BJP had no contribution."

"The BJP has become a party of two people; it should change the name of the party to Modi-Shah Party," said Rathore. While addressing a roadshow in Bilaspur, JP Nadda had on Tuesday said, "The Indian National Congress is neither Indian, nor national, and not even Congress. It is only a brother-sister party."

"Apart from BJP, there is no political party in the country that runs without promoting familyism, many opposition parties have become regional parties only," the BJP chief had said. Terming Nadda's statement 'shameful', Rathore questioned the BJP about its contributions to the country's welfare.

"The Congress party has a history. It has contributed to the unity and integrity of the country, since Independence, what has the BJP contributed to the welfare of the country?" the state president questioned. Pointing toward the ongoing issues of inflation and unemployment in the country, Rathore also alleged that BJP knows Indian history after Narendra Modi became the country's Prime Minister.

"Efforts are being made to divert the attention of the people from the real issues like inflation, unemployment," he said. He also contended that BJP will lose in the upcoming municipal and assembly elections, while the Congress will register victory.

When asked about the change, he said, "there is always a possibility of reshuffling in the organization and the party high command takes the decision of changes in the organization at the state level, whereas at the district level it is the responsibility of the state president." Assembly elections for Himachal Pradesh are slated to be held this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

