Case against man for indecent remarks against Adityanath

Police here on Wednesday booked a man for allegedly making indecent remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. A police team has been formed to arrest the accused. The FIR was lodged at the Wazirganj police station of the district. SSP O P Singh told PTI that a video surfaced on social media, in which the man, identified as Mahendra, is seen making indecent remarks against the CM. A complaint in this regard was lodged by a BJP officer-bearer, Anuj Saxena. Based on the complaint, an FIR has been lodged under Sections 504 (Intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and relevant sections of the IT (Information Technology) Act. Budaun BJP chief Rajeev Kumar Gupta said, ''The indecent comments against the chief minister reflect the poor mindset of people. The administration must take action against them.''

