Left Menu

Case against man for indecent remarks against Adityanath

Police here on Wednesday booked a man for allegedly making indecent remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. SSP O P Singh told PTI that a video surfaced on social media, in which the man, identified as Mahendra, is seen making indecent remarks against the CM.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-04-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 14:56 IST
Case against man for indecent remarks against Adityanath
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Police here on Wednesday booked a man for allegedly making indecent remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. A police team has been formed to arrest the accused. The FIR was lodged at the Wazirganj police station of the district. SSP O P Singh told PTI that a video surfaced on social media, in which the man, identified as Mahendra, is seen making indecent remarks against the CM. A complaint in this regard was lodged by a BJP officer-bearer, Anuj Saxena. Based on the complaint, an FIR has been lodged under Sections 504 (Intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and relevant sections of the IT (Information Technology) Act. Budaun BJP chief Rajeev Kumar Gupta said, ''The indecent comments against the chief minister reflect the poor mindset of people. The administration must take action against them.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022