Rajasthan: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya stopped from entering violence-hit Karauli

BJP Yuva Morcha national president and MP Tejasvi Surya was stopped by Rajashthan police from entering the violence-hit Karauli district on Wednesday. The BJP delegation also broke into sloganeering and staged a protest against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his government after not being allowed to visit the violence-hit Karauli district.

Reacting to the step taken by police officials, the BJP MP said that the 'dictatorial government' is 'snatching their rights'. "Section 144 is not in place at where we are now...It's our constitutional right to go to Karauli. This dictatorial government is snatching our rights, which is why we are protesting," said Surya.

The Jaipur district administration on Saturday imposed Section 144 CrPC till May 9 and suspended the gathering of crowds, protests, assemblies and processions without prior permission in the entire rural and urban area. The imposition of Section 144 comes in the wake of the stone-pelting incident in Karauli that took place on April 2 during a religious procession.

The administration has also prohibited any objectionable sloganeering and singing or demonstration of similar activities. According to the order, no person or his group or representative shall use a DJ for any kind of religious or other function without permission. The use of loudspeakers in all public and religious places remains prohibited to curb noise pollution. Prior permission will be required to carry out the same allowed from 6 am to 10 pm. (ANI)

