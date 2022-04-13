Shahbaz Gill is ousted PTI leader Imran's new chief of staff

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party Chairman Imran Khan has appointed Shahbaz Gill, who served him as a special assistant in the government before its ouster last week, as his chief of staff, it was announced on Wednesday.

According to a notification in connection with Gill's appointment, Gill as the chief of staff will look after the affairs of the chairman's office and related activities.

He will also be in charge of Khan's security routine and political activities, the notification said.

Before Gill, late Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeemul Haque served as the chief of staff to the party chief until his demise in February 2020.

Talking about his new role, Gill on Wednesday said like Haque, he will work hard for the PTI chairman and the party, the Express Tribune newspaper reported. He added that Haque had performed immense service to the cause of the party that was ousted from power in a dramatic series of affairs pertaining to the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly of Pakistan.

Khan was on March 8 removed as the prime minister after the joint opposition's no-confidence motion succeeded against him, making the PTI supremo the first Prime Minister in the history of Pakistan to be ousted from power following a no-confidence motion.

Gill, whose name had been placed on the no-fly list, earlier on Wednesday got a relief from the Islamabad High Court that asked the Federal Investigation Agency to remove the travel ban on the PTI leader. (PTI) PY PY

