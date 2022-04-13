Left Menu

Amit Shah to pay tribute to Veer Kunwar Singh during his upcoming Bihar visit: Sanjay Jaiswal

Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president, Sanjay Jaiswal, on Wednesday said Home Minister Amit Shah would visit Bihar to pay tributes to Veer Kunwar Singh in a programme.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 13-04-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 18:29 IST
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) state president, Sanjay Jaiswal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president, Sanjay Jaiswal, on Wednesday said Home Minister Amit Shah would visit Bihar to pay tributes to Veer Kunwar Singh in a programme. "Home Minister Amit Shah is coming to Bihar and there will be a big program in Jagdishpur, Arrah. This program is non-political, our workers will reach the program with 75 thousand flags. The coming generation will be informed about the sacrifice of Veer Kunwar Singh, a freedom fighter," informed Jaiswal.

The programme will be organized under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th year of India's independence Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to reach Patna on April 22 and will head to Ara, Jagdishpur. (ANI)

