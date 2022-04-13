Left Menu

2 arrested in Rajasthan over provocative WhatsApp message

Two men have been arrested over a message asking Muslim youth to unite and defend themselves and their mosques that was posted on a WhatsApp group run by BJP supporters, police said on Wednesday. He also claimed that another message asked the Muslim youth to unite and defend themselves and their mosques.

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 13-04-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 19:39 IST
Two men have been arrested over a message asking Muslim youth to unite and ''defend'' themselves and their mosques that was posted on a WhatsApp group run by BJP supporters, police said on Wednesday. ''An FIR was registered on Tuesday against Waqf Board member Salman Pathan (22) and Shahrukh (25) under IPC section 151 (disturbance of public peace) at the Jawahar Nagar Police Station following a complaint by Bajrang Dal member Yogesh Raniwal,'' Circle Officer Ramkishan Meghwal said. Raniwal alleged that the provocative video clip, posted on 'Team Youth BJP' WhatsApp group, showed a group of Muslims pelting stones on a Hindu rally. He also claimed that another message asked the Muslim youth to unite and ''defend'' themselves and their mosques. Police added that Pathan, on being interrogated, said his friend Shahrukh sent him the message. Meanwhile, BJP Yuva Morcha district president Sudharshan Gautam said Pathan is not a member of the organisation and it is being probed how he got access to the WhatsApp group strictly meant for the Morcha members. Police added that the arrested duo will be produced before court Wednesday evening. PTI CORR NB SRY SRY

