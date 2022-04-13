Karnataka Home Minister says probe into contractor Santosh Patil's death has begun

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday said the investigation into the death of contractor Santosh Patil has begun. "Investigation has started. The investigation is being done from all angles," said Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

He added that subsequent action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation. A 37-year-old contractor allegedly committed suicide in a lodge in Udupi on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday by consuming some poisonous substance, according to police.

The contractor had purportedly in a WhatsApp message alleged that Karnataka Cabinet Minister KS Eshwarappa demanded commission for the release of funds for the civil works undertaken by him at Hindalga village in Belagavi district ahead of a festival. The brother of the deceased contractor Santosh Patil on Wednesday demanded the arrest of KS Eshwarappa and his close aides Ramesh and Basawaraj in connection with the death.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Congress delegation led by state party chief DK Shivakumar, and former chief minister Siddaramaiah met Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot demanding the expulsion of Eshwarappa from the state cabinet as well as his arrest over the contractor's death. "FIR lodged against KS Eshwarappa. He and the other accused should be immediately arrested; a case must be filed under the corruption act... In his text message, (deceased contractor) Santosh Patil clearly blamed Eshwarappa for his death. The Minister and his PAs demanded a 40 per cent commission. He categorically mentioned corruption. We demand that the case must be filed under the corruption act," said DK Shivakumar.

Referring to the purported social media message, the Congress leader said "In his WhatsApp message, he clearly said that Eshwarappa is responsible for his death. So Eshwarappa must be arrested." (ANI)

