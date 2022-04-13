Polish president calls war in Ukraine "terrorism", demands justice

Polish President Andrzej Duda called the war in Ukraine "terrorism" on Wednesday, saying those who committed crimes must be brought to justice and that that must extend to those who gave the orders.

In Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy alongside the three leaders of the Baltic states, Duda told a news conference: "This is not war, this is terrorism." He had earlier visited the town of Bucha just outside Kyiv, where the discovery of slain civilians after Russian forces withdrew has provoked a global outcry.

Russia denies targeting civilians and has dismissed allegations its troops committed war crimes as fake news.

