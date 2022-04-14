Left Menu

Canada's Trudeau welcomes talk of Russian actions as genocide

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that it was "absolutely right" for more and more people to describe Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide, supporting an accusation made by U.S. President Joe Biden a day earlier.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 14-04-2022 01:33 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 01:23 IST
Canada's Trudeau welcomes talk of Russian actions as genocide
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that it was "absolutely right" for more and more people to describe Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide, supporting an accusation made by U.S. President Joe Biden a day earlier. "I think as President Biden highlighted there are official processes around determinations of genocide, but I think it's absolutely right that more and more people be talking and using the word genocide in terms of what Russia is doing, what Vladimir Putin has done," Trudeau told reporters.

Biden said on Tuesday that the Ukraine invasion amounted to genocide, a significant escalation of the president's rhetoric. He however added that lawyers internationally would have to decide whether or not the invasion met the criteria for genocide. Genocide, seen as the ultimate war crime, has a strict legal definition and has rarely been proven in court since it was cemented in humanitarian law after the Holocaust during World War Two.

The Kremlin, which calls its Ukraine troop movements a "special military operation," said on Wednesday it categorically disagreed with Biden's description of its actions as "genocide" and accused Washington of hypocrisy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy
4
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022