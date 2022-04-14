Maha CM Thackeray pays homage to Ambedkar, Lord Mahavir

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday paid floral tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 131st birth anniversary at 'Chatiyabhoomi' in central Mumbai.

Chaityabhoomi at Shivaji Park here is the memorial of Ambedkar, a key architect of India's Constitution.

State Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray was present with the chief minister on the occasion.

The CM also greeted people of the state on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.

''Lord Mahavir propagated the message of welfare of mankind and it continues to inspire all,'' he said in a message.

