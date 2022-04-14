Left Menu

Far-right candidate Le Pen calls Macron France's most "authoritarian" president

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-04-2022 11:39 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 11:34 IST
Marine Le Pen Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

French far-right presidential candidate Marin Le Pen rebuffed Thursday's criticism by her rival Emmanuel Macron accusing her of retaining her "authoritarian" and extremist views, despite displaying a softer image in the current campaign.

"This (criticism) makes me smile because we have never had a president who showed more signs of extremism than Emmanuel Macron," Le Pen told broadcaster France 2, citing police action against political demonstrations, such as the yellow vest movement.

In the interview, Le Pen reiterated remarks that, if elected president, she thought it conceivable to hold a public referendum on the reintroduction of the death penalty. Le Pen had previously said that personally, she would vote against such a step.

