SP party of hooligans: Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday termed the Samajwadi Party as a party of ''hooligans'', and said people are distancing themselves from it and joining the BJP.

He also accused SP leaders of grabbing land from the homeless ''The SP is a party of hooligans. People are distancing themselves from it and joining the BJP. Such people are welcome in the BJP,'' Maurya said while talking to reporters here.

Slamming the SP for allegedly grabbing land, he said, ''The government is getting the grabbed land vacated and will provide houses to the poor. Our government returned (to power again) due to this. The action against land grabbers will continue''. On rising inflation, the Deputy CM said it was due to the Ukraine crisis and the government was taking necessary steps to deal with it.

Earlier, Maurya garlanded a statue of B R Ambedkar at the Ambedkar park here on his birth anniversary.

He added that in democracy everyone is free to vote according to their choice but if someone is harassing anyone to vote for the BJP, then strict action will be initiated against them.PTI CORR ABN ABN DV DV

