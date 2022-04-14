TN observes Ambedkar Jayanthi

Tamil Nadu, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, on Thursday paid tributes to Bharat Ratna Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar on his 132nd jayanthi which is being observed as ''Day of Equality'' by the state government.

A day ago, the Chief Minister announced in the legislative Assembly that April 14, marking the jayanti of Dr Ambedkar will be observed as ''Equality Day'' from this year onwards.

Stalin, accompanied by his cabinet colleagues and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan paid floral tributes to a decorated portrait of the eminent jurist, kept at his memorial at Raja Annamalai Puram here. He also undertook the Equality Day pledge on the occasion. Apart from state ministers, DMK Parliamentarians, legislators and several leaders paid floral tributes to Dr Ambedkar and undertook the Equality Day pledge.

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator K Palaniswami, accompanied by their party members, too, paid homage at Arcot Road here. Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief Vaiko, was also among those who paid floral tributes.

BJP workers led by Union Minister of State for Fisheries L Murugan and party state president K Annamalai, distributed gold rings to new-born babies at the Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for Women and Children here to commemorate the 132nd jayanti.

Meanwhile, in Puducherry, Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Assembly Speaker R Selvam and Ministers were among those who paid floral tributes at the statue of Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)