Himachal Pradesh CM unveils Ambedkar's statue

India is known as the largest democracy in the world today and the credit for it goes to Dr B R Ambedkar, Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur said after unveiling a statue of the Dalit icon at the mini-secretariat in Palampur on Thursday.

''Dr B R Ambedkar is not just a name but a source of inspiration and a great man who dedicated his entire life for the country,'' he said.

Thakur said proposals had come from many districts to install a statue of the Dalit icon and eventually Palampur was chosen.

The CM also unveiled a statue of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra.

''Captain Vikram Batra has sacrificed his life for the country. A country and society which remembers sacrifices of such brave sons always moves ahead on the path of development,'' he said.

Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 40 crore in Palampur.

