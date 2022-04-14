TN observes Ambedkar Jayanthi

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Thursday urged the youth to imbibe the values set by Bharat Ratna Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar and strive towards achieving his dream of making the country the world leader.

Paying floral tribute to a portrait of Dr Ambedkar on his 131st birth anniversary at Raj Bhavan, here, the Governor said at a time when the country is celebrating 75 years of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and entering the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal (25 years of nation’s rejuvenation) the youth should imbibe the values set by Babasaheb and strive towards achieving his dream of making the nation the world leader. He hailed Babasaheb, the chief architect of the Constitution of India, as a great visionary with unparalleled understanding of the country as the pioneer of social justice. ''His bold outstanding contributions to the country especially for the betterment of the marginalised and deprived sections of the community will go down the history as seminal to establishing a socially harmonious society,'' he said.

Babasaheb rose above the barriers of caste and other social prejudices and championed the cause of human equality. His life and works would continue to inspire countrymen and women, especially the youth, for all time to come, said the Governor, who along with the Principal Secretary to Governor, senior officials and staff of Raj Bhavan, took the “Equality Day” pledge.

The State, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, paid tribute to Dr Ambedkar (April 14, 1891 - December 6, 1956) on his jayanthi which is being observed as ''Day of Equality'' by the State government.

On Wednesday, the Chief Minister announced in the Legislative Assembly that April 14, marking the jayanthi of Dr Ambedkar, would be observed as ''Equality Day'' from this year onwards.

Stalin, accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues, and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan, paid floral tribute to a decorated portrait of the eminent jurist at his memorial here. He also undertook the Equality Day pledge on the occasion.

Apart from State ministers, DMK Parliamentarians, legislators and several leaders paid floral tributes to Dr Ambedkar and also undertook the pledge.

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator K Palaniswami, accompanied by their party members, too, paid homage to a statue of the Dalit icon on Arcot Road here. Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief Vaiko was also among those who paid floral tributes.

BJP workers, led by Union Minister of State for Fisheries L Murugan and party State president K Annamalai, distributed gold rings to new-borns at the Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for Women and Children here to commemorate the 131st jayanti.

In Puducherry, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Assembly Speaker R Selvam and Ministers paid floral tribute to a statue of Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

