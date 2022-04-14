Nitish announces ex-gratia for AP blast victims
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday expressed grief over the death of migrant workers from the state in Andhra Pradeshs Eluru district and announcd compensation for them. The chief minister announced a compensation of Rs two lakh to the family of each of the migrant labourer killed in the blast and Rs 50,000 compensation to the injured in the incident.
- Country:
- India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday expressed grief over the death of migrant workers from the state in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru district and announcd compensation for them. The chief minister announced a compensation of Rs two lakh to the family of each of the migrant labourer killed in the blast and Rs 50,000 compensation to the injured in the incident. The number of Bihar migrant workers killed or injured in the incident is not yet known, officials said.
The resident commissioner of Bihar in New Delhi has been asked to get in touch with the Andhra Pradesh administration and ensure that injured labourers get proper treatment. Six people were killed and over a dozen others were injured in a boiler blast at a chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru district late on Wednesday. The incident took place at Akkireddygudem in Eluru.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New Delhi
- Eluru
- Andhra
- Bihar
- Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru
- Akkireddygudem
- Nitish Kumar
ALSO READ
Infant sold 7 times, Andhra police apprehend 11 for child trafficking
Bedlam in Bihar Assembly, marshals evict unruly MLA
Stranded TN fishermen rescued from coastal Andhra Pradesh
Bihar Assembly passes bill to make prohibition law less stringent
Bihar assembly passes amendment Bill on liquor ban, first time offender will be penalised instead of imprisonment