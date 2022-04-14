WB Guv questions status of democracy after 'blocking' of HC judge's room

In an apparent reference to the alleged blocking of a judge's room in Calcutta High Court by some lawyers, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar wondered where democracy stands in the state, if access to justice is obstructed.

Dhankhar also lashed out at the Trinamool Congress government for West Bengal's ''worsening'' law and order situation, saying people do not deserve a state known only for violence, where bureaucracy has been politicised and the Constitution is disregarded.

''Whatever happened in the high court was unprecedented and shocking. Where is democracy if access to justice is obstructed? If those who perform solemn duty in the temple of justice are cornered, it is not acceptable,'' Dhankhar said.

Some lawyers gathered in front of the court of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Wednesday and they were seen urging others not to attend his court.

Justice Gangopadhyay has in the recent past ordered CBI enquiry in at least four cases over alleged irregularities in appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff in state government-aided schools.

The governor on Wednesday too had expressed concerns over the protests at the precincts of the high court.

Earlier in the day, Dhankhar while visiting the state Assembly premises to pay tributes to B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, told reporters that he was ''concerned and disturbed'' over the recent events that have taken place in the state in the last few days.

''We need to focus on the spirit of the Indian Constitution. It is my duty and obligation to see that violation of the Constitution does not take place. The recent events have been painful,'' he said.

Dhankhar said he had a word with DGP and the chief secretary.

''It is the duty of everyone - from the chief minister, Speaker, to all the members of the Legislative Assembly - to abide by the Constitution. All of us are working towards it,'' he said.

Speaker Biman Banerjee was standing next to the governor at the assembly premises while he was talking to reporters.

''This is not a press conference. The honourable governor is here to pay tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar. I would also request the same to the honourable governor,'' the Speaker said.

''We live in a country where there is freedom of speech, and everybody is allowed to express their views,'' the governor said.

On a National Voters Day programme on January 25, Dhankhar had talked to the media inside the Assembly premises after paying tributes to Ambedkar. Following that, the Speaker had said his office may in future enquire the purpose of Dhankhar's visit to the Assembly other than Constitutionally mandatory appearances such as the governor's address during the inaugural session of the House.

Later on Thursday, the governor told reporters at Raj Bhavan that it gets very painful for him when people say Bengal is the den of corruption.

''Now we see more incidents like crimes against women taking place. Those concerned with governance must see that the probe is fair. We can't have a state that is known only for violence, gets into headlines for crimes against women, where bureaucracy is politicised and the preamble of the Constitution is disregarded,'' he said.

He was apparently referring to the alleged rape and subsequent death of a 14-year-old girl at Hanskhali in Nadia district. Dhankhar, without naming TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, said it is a matter of shame if a person travelling in a car fitted with a blue beacon illegally, manages to cross various districts unnoticed.

It is alleged that the Birbhum district president of the ruling party uses blue beacons in his vehicles.

The ruling TMC quickly hit back at Dhankhar and asked him to act like a governor and not a BJP leader.

''The Constitution has clearly defined the roles of an elected government and a governor,'' TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, however, supported Dhankhar and said that he has spoken the truth.

''The governor did the right thing by pointing out the lacunas and unconstitutional approach of the state government,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)