Madhya Pradesh: BJP MP claims PFI involvement in Khargone violence, says 'people like Digvijaya Singh' promote it

Amid the row over violence in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief VD Sharma on Thursday alleged that incidents of stone-pelting during Ram Navami celebrations suggested a pre-planned conspiracy by organisations like the Popular Front of India (PFI) and that leaders like Digvijaya Singh were promoting them. Briefing mediapersons, Sharma said, "Madhya Pradesh is a peaceful state. If in such a state, processions were attacked then it suggests a pre-planned conspiracy by organisations like PFI. Strict action should be taken against miscreants. People like Digvijaya Singh are promoting them."

"Organisations like SIMI were active in Madhya Pradesh. But the state government has destroyed such networks with the help of intelligence input. Now, these people like PFI have been emerging. People who pelted stones inside Jammu and Kashmir were also found inside Bhopal. It means it is networking. That is why it is important to keep a close eye on these types of people," said the BJP leader. On Wednesday, senior Congress leader and former Madya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh blamed the BJP-led state government for the Khargone violence saying that communal tension is the biggest weapon of the party.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against Singh for allegedly conspiring to instigate communal violence by posting misleading tweets. The FIR was filed based on the complaint of one Prakash Mande, a resident of Bhopal. The case was registered under sections 153A, 295A, 465, 505 (2) of IPC. Mande complained that Singh posted a fabricated photo that might instigate communal violence.

After the violence in Raisen and Khargone in Madhya Pradesh, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has taken strict action against the people involved in the violence and the local district administration got into action mode. As many as four houses and three shops near Mohan Talkies, 12 houses and 10 shops in Khaskhas Badi area, three shops in Aurangpura area and 12 shops in Talaab Chowk were demolished. Approximately 16 illegal sites were demolished near Ganesh Temple in Khargone.

On April 10 several people including police personnel, were injured when groups of people pelted stones at each other during a Ram Navami procession. The stone-pelting started at the very beginning of the procession leaving around four people injured including a police inspector, police said. After the miscreants set four houses on fire, the administration imposed a curfew in Talab Chowk, Gaushala Marg, and Motipura areas. (ANI)

