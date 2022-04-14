Left Menu

History should not be used for fault-finding: Gadkari

PTI | Pune | Updated: 14-04-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 23:46 IST
History should not be used for fault-finding: Gadkari
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said history should be used for the creation of better society and nation and not for ''fault-finding.'' He was speaking at the inauguration of an amphitheatre at the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute here on Thursday.

India's culture is great and its history and legacy are linked to ''life values'', the BJP leader said.

''There is a similarity in the philosophies of Bhagwan Mahavir, Lord Buddha, Ramayana and Bhagavad Gita, and a similar philosophy was put forth by Swami Vivekananda at the Chicago religion conference,'' said Gadkari.

''But it is our misfortune that we used history for fault-finding. We failed to use history for creation of (better) future, society and country. No welfare is achieved through dispute,'' he said.

