PM Modi greets people on Vishu, Poila Boishakh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2022 09:02 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 09:02 IST
  Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the occasion of new years being celebrated in their regions.

He tweeted his wishes on Vishu and Poila Boishakh, being celebrated especially in Kerala and West Bengal, respectively. Many regions in India celebrated their traditional new year recently, including on Thursday, which is in some cases linked to the harvest season as well.

