K'taka contractor's death: KS Eshwarappa to resign as minister today

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday confirmed that Minister KS Eshwarappa will tender his resignation from his ministerial post today following allegations of corruption.

ANI | Hubli (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-04-2022 09:55 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 09:55 IST
Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday confirmed that Minister KS Eshwarappa will tender his resignation from his ministerial post today following allegations of corruption. Addressing the reporters here, Bommai said, "Eshwarappa has decided to resign on his own. He will tender his resignation today evening. He has expressed that he will come out from all allegations soon. The police will investigate the matter from all angles."

"No need for the Opposition to become an investigation officer or judge as everything will come out after probe," the Chief Minister said. Congress has demanded the Eshwarappa's arrest in connection with the death of contractor Santosh Patil who had alleged corruption by the minister.

"Resignation is not a solution. A case of corruption has to be registered, then he has to be arrested," said Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Thursday. Earlier, Eshwarappa announced his resignation following the row over his alleged role in the suicide of the contractor. He said that he will hand over his resignation to Chief Minister Bommai today.

Eshwarappa said that he does not want to embarrass anybody including the high command leaders of the party. (ANI)

