Vengeance with which BJP bulldozing Constitution has reached homes of minorities: Mehbooba

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday accused the BJP of bulldozing the Constitution and the saffron partys leaders of outdoing each other in stripping Muslims of their homes and livelihood.She was referring to the Khargone district administration in Madhya Pradesh demolishing at least 50 illegal structures of people accused of pelting stones at a Ram Navami procession.A stone thrown at a Ram Navami procession during which loud music was being played near a mosque in Khargone led to arson and communal tension last Sunday.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-04-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 13:27 IST
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday accused the BJP of bulldozing the Constitution and the saffron party's leaders of ''outdoing each other in stripping Muslims'' of their homes and livelihood.

She was referring to the Khargone district administration in Madhya Pradesh demolishing at least 50 ''illegal'' structures of people accused of pelting stones at a Ram Navami procession.

A stone thrown at a Ram Navami procession during which loud music was being played near a mosque in Khargone led to arson and communal tension last Sunday. Curfew was imposed in the town after that.

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh said the damage caused to public and private properties during the violence will be recovered from rioters.

''The vengeance with which the BJP is bulldozing India's Constitution has now reached the homes of minorities. ''BJP leaders are outdoing each other in stripping Muslims of everything, be it their homes, livelihood and dignity,'' Mufti said in a series of tweets.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the ''silence'' of the majority community was ''deeply worrying''.

''As Kashmiri Muslims, we are often accused of being silent spectators while Kashmiri Pandits were forced to flee.

''But the criminal silence of the majority community in today's India while the BJP wrecks the very idea of India is deeply worrying and problematic,'' Mufti added.

