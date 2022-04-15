Hanskhali rape-murder case: BJP's fact-finding team visits victim's family, to hand over report to Nadda tomorrow

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Khushbu Sundar and Rekha Verma on Friday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks on the Hanskhali rape-murder and alleged that the Trinamool Congress's (TMC) supremo is overlooking the matter. Verma, who is in the BJP's fact-finding team visited the victim's family in Hanskhali, West Bengal today. She further said that she will hand over the report, containing the findings of the team in the matter, to BJP National President JP Nadda.

"A woman CM (Mamata Banerjee) is making condemnable statements about the rape of a 14-year-old and overlooking the matter. She should apologize. We demand President's rule in the state; she should quit her seat," Sundar told ANI. Verma told ANI, "I'll hand over the report to party chief JP Nadda tomorrow. CM didn't accept that the girl was gang raped. Women are not feeling safe here."

A 14-year-old girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped in Hanskhali in Nadia district earlier this month. The victim's family has accused the son of a Trinamool Congress panchayat leader in the case. The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted permission to the CBI to investigate the case. In its detailed order, the High Court noted that in order to have a "fair investigation" and instil confidence in the family of the victim, the case was being handed over to the CBI.

Notably, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday questioned if the minor girl was actually raped or had a love affair that got her pregnant. (ANI)

